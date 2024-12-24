Gnani’s Gen AI Solutions Revolutionising BFSI

Ganesh Gopalan, CEO and Co-founder of Gnani.ai, has over 25 years of experience in marketing and technology. Under his leadership, Gnani.ai has emerged as a leader in voice-first conversational AI, delivering transformative solutions for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector. Ganesh shares insights into how generative AI (Gen AI) is reshaping BFSI processes, enhancing customer experience, and improving cybersecurity.

Streamlining Loan Approvals and Risk Assessment

Ganesh explains how Gen AI optimizes loan approvals by automating decision-making and improving credit scoring. "By using machine learning models and predictive analytics, Gen AI evaluates financial behaviour, payment history, and even non-traditional data like social media activity to generate precise credit scores," he says. This reduces human bias, speeds up approvals, and enables personalized loan offerings. Additionally, AI-driven tools help lenders identify risks more accurately and customize products to match borrower profiles.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Personalization

Personalisation is at the core of improving customer experience in BFSI. Ganesh emphasizes how Gen AI analyses customer data to tailor financial recommendations. "Our AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants ensure instant, round-the-clock support, making interactions seamless," he adds. Gen AI predicts customer needs using analytics, streamlines processes like onboarding and claims handling, and reduces wait times while adhering to strict data security protocols, ultimately building trust and satisfaction.

Fraud Detection Without Disrupting Genuine Transactions

Gnani.ai’s innovations also bolster fraud detection capabilities. “Using Gen AI, BFSI institutions can analyse large datasets in real time to spot anomalies and predict fraudulent behaviour,” Ganesh notes. Gnani.ai’s voice biometrics provide an extra security layer by verifying users through unique vocal patterns, preventing identity theft or spoofing. The adaptive learning models continuously evolve to counter new fraud tactics, maintaining a balance between security and user experience.

Strengthening Cybersecurity in BFSI

Cybersecurity remains a critical challenge, and Ganesh highlights how Gen AI addresses it. "Our AI models detect and predict cyber threats by analysing vast datasets for vulnerabilities like phishing or ransomware,” he says. AI-powered simulations help identify weaknesses, while automated systems mitigate breaches swiftly, minimizing disruptions. By adopting this multi-faceted approach, BFSI institutions achieve robust security and regulatory compliance.

Transforming Debt Recovery with Voice AI

Gnani.ai’s solutions have significantly improved debt recovery for financial institutions. "We helped a top Indian bank collect over $1 billion last year using our voice-bots, achieving high conversion rates at reduced costs," Ganesh shares. Another leading bank saved over 30% in customer service costs using Gnani.ai’s generative AI voicebots. "Our voice biometrics ensure secure conversations, addressing privacy concerns," he adds.

With over 100 BFSI clients, Gnani.ai streamlines processes from onboarding to debt collections. "We enable financial institutions to achieve operational efficiency while ensuring better customer engagement," concludes Ganesh.