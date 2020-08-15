GoAir operates over 300 international charter flights since June

Mumbai: Budget airline GoAir on Saturday said it has repatriated 51,314 stranded Indians and clocked more than 300 international charter flights since June 10.

The airline had started the repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of 'Vande Bharat Mission' flights and private international charters.

"As of 15th August the airline flew more than 300 international charters - including 17 'Vande Bharat Mission' flights that repatriated 50,000+ stranded Indians - from the Gulf countries to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kannur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Amritsar, Tiruchirappalli and Gaya," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the top destination for GoAir repatriation flights, followed by Kuwait, UAE, Qatar and Oman.

"GoAir operated 113 flights between Saudi Arabia and India and repatriated 19,916 passengers. Within Saudi Arabia, the city of Dammam remained on top with 72 flights that repatriated 12,659 stranded Indians. GoAir operated 34 flights from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and repatriated 6,027 stranded Indians," the statement said.

"In addition, 67 flights of GoAir from Kuwait repatriated 11,759 stranded Indians. With regard to the United Arab Emirates, GoAir operated 34 repatriation flights from Dubai and 21 flights from Abu Dhabi wherein 6,094 and 3,725 Indians returned home, respectively."

Additionally, the airline operated 25 flights from Doha in Qatar and repatriated 4,427 stranded Indians, while 30 flights from Muscat in Oman repatriated 5,393 stranded Indians.