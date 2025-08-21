Godrej ‘Ashitaka’ herbicide launched for maize crop

Hyderabad: Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), one of India’s leading diversified agri-businesses, has launched Ashitaka, a new-generation herbicide developed in collaboration with ISK Japan. Specially designed for maize crops, Ashitaka offers farmers an innovative solution to effectively control grasses and broad-leaved weeds — a major challenge that affects crop productivity, particularly in the early stages of growth.

When applied at the two- to four-leaf stage of weeds, the herbicide ensures improved weed management, paving the way for higher yields and profitability for maize farmers. India currently ranks fourth globally in maize acreage and fifth in annual production. With growing demand for maize in livestock feed, starch, industrial products, and biofuels, the crop’s significance in India’s food and industrial economy has steadily risen. However, farmers continue to face hurdles such as limited access to quality inputs and the increasing threats posed by climate change, including erratic rainfall, pests, and diseases.