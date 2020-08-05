Gold and silver prices today hikes in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 5 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 5 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices continue to hike in Indian markets taking the price of yellow metal to all time high. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 160 to Rs. 55,530 while the silver also slashed by Rs. 350 to Rs. 65,,050 on Wednesday. While going by what the MCX is, it nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 140 to Rs. 50,900 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 160 to 55,530 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 200 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 52,080 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 56,810 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold prices in Kerala increased by Rs. 150 to Rs. 50,350 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 54,970 with a decrease of Rs. 210.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 52,080 and Rs. 56,810 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 50,900 Rs. 55,530 Rs.65,050 Hyderabad Rs. 52,080 Rs. 56,810 Rs.65,050 Kerala Rs. 50,350 Rs. 54,970 Rs.65,050 Vizag Rs. 52,080 Rs. 56,810 Rs.65,050



