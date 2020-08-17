Gold and silver prices today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 17 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 17 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices, which are fluctuating day by day has seen a hike on Monday. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 54,190 while the silver also surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 68,010. MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. and, which are fluctuating day by day has seen a hike on Monday. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 54,190 while the silver also surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 68,010. MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat has seen a hike of Rs. 10 to Rs. 49,660 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also hiked by Rs. 10 to 54,190 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 51,010 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 55,660 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold prices in Kerala have I increased by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat gold to Rs. 49,210 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 53,690 with a fall of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 51,010 and Rs. 55,660 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a drop.of Rs. 10.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 49,660 Rs. 54,190 Rs.68,010 Hyderabad Rs. 51,010 Rs. 55,660 Rs.68,010 Kerala Rs. 49,210 Rs. 53,690 Rs.68,010 Vizag Rs. 51,010 Rs. 55,660 Rs.68,010



