Gold and Silver Prices Today in Telugu States – September 3, 2025 Update

Gold and silver prices are going up fast. Gold is now $3,500 per ounce, while silver is $40 per ounce. The rise is attributed to global wide issues, including the US tariffs.

In Telugu states, prices went up on September 3, 2025. 24-carat gold rose by ₹88. It now costs ₹10,697 per gram. 22-carat gold rose by ₹80. It now costs ₹9,805 per gram. Silver went up by ₹900 per kg. It now costs ₹1,37,000 per kg. That is ₹137 per gram.

Experts say to be careful. Do not hurry to buy. Prices may go up more. Watch the market. Wait before buying. Make smart choices.