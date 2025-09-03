Live
- Teachers’ Day 2025 Speech Ideas: Short And Long Speeches For Students
- Arrangements completed for Ganesh Idol immersion and shobha yatra in Kurnool: SE Umapathi
- TTD Announces New Canteens and Volunteer Training for Devotees
- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Date, Rituals And Significance Of Eid-E-Milad
- Piyush Goyal holds talks with German Minister Wadephul on bolstering economic ties
- Hyderabad Woman Arrested at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹3 Crore
- Strong Centre-State partnership, upskilling needed for manufacturing excellence: Niti Aayog official
- Indian equity indices edge higher as GST Council meet begins
- South Africa pick tried and tested players for Pakistan tour and Women’s ODI WC
- Delhi Police busts international drug syndicate, seizes meth worth Rs 21 cr
Gold and Silver Prices Today in Telugu States – September 3, 2025 Update
Highlights
Gold and silver prices are rising in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Sep 3, 2025, gold hit ₹10,697/g and silver ₹137/g. Know the reasons behind the price hike and expert advice
Gold and silver prices are going up fast. Gold is now $3,500 per ounce, while silver is $40 per ounce. The rise is attributed to global wide issues, including the US tariffs.
In Telugu states, prices went up on September 3, 2025. 24-carat gold rose by ₹88. It now costs ₹10,697 per gram. 22-carat gold rose by ₹80. It now costs ₹9,805 per gram. Silver went up by ₹900 per kg. It now costs ₹1,37,000 per kg. That is ₹137 per gram.
Experts say to be careful. Do not hurry to buy. Prices may go up more. Watch the market. Wait before buying. Make smart choices.
Next Story