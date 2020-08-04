Gold and silver prices today sees a hike in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam 4 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 4 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices continue to hike in Indian markets taking the price of yellow metal to all time high. With the wedding season has arrived and the gold enterpreneurs has been banking on the demand and increasing the prices. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 120 to Rs. 55,370 while the silver also surged by Rs. 280 to Rs. 65,400 on Tuesday. While going by what the MCX is, it nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 100 to Rs. 50,760 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 120 to 55,370 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 90 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 51,880 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 56,590 with a hike of Rs. 90. The gold prices in Kerala decreased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 50,210 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 54,760 with a decrease of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 51,880 and Rs. 56,590 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 90





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 50,760 Rs. 55,370 Rs. 65,400 Hyderabad Rs. 51,880 Rs. 56,590 Rs. 65,400 Kerala Rs. 50,210 Rs. 54,760 Rs. 65,400 Vizag Rs. 51,880 Rs. 56,590 Rs. 65,400















