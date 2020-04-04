Gold and silver rates rises in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag today - 4 April 2020

Gold prices have continued to rise for the third consecutive day on April 4. Though there is wary over investment on gold, the rates have been raised on Saturday. On the other hand, silver rates have also jumped by Rs. 110.

Going by the prices at all metro cities in the country, gold rates have increased despite the businesses being shut across the country and increase in coronavirus cases. In Bangalore, the gold rates have seen hike of Rs. 582 per ten gram of 22-carat gold making the rate to Rs.39,512 and the rate of ten-gram of 24 carats also jumped up by Rs. 720 to Rs. 43,900.

While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold futures gone up by Rs. 230 per ten gram of 22 carats to Rs. 39,960 and the cost of ten-gram of 24-carat gold is moved up by Rs. 710 to Rs. 43,980.

In Kerala as well, the gold consumption is pretty well and rates have seen an increased Rs. 640 per ten grams of 22 carats by which the rate is tagged at Rs 39,500 while the 24-carat gold price also increased by Rs. 740 to Rs. 43,840 respectively.

While in the port city Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, the rate of ten-gram of 22-carat gold is increased by Rs. 230 to 39,960 and that ten gram of 24 carats is cut down by Rs. 710 to Rs. 43,980.

The silver prices across the country gone up by Rs. 110 to Rs. 40,270.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewellery market and trade wars.







