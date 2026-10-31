Gold and silver rates slashes today, 31 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

The gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata slashed on 31 Oct 2026. Going by the rates today in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,450 with a fall of Rs 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,39,030 with a fall of Rs 3380 and the rate of 18 carat gold is around Rs. 1,04,310 with a fall of Rs 2530.

In Mumbai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

In Kolkata, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

While the Silver rate today at Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs. 2,00,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.





City 22 carat gold (10gm) 24 carat gold (10gm) 18 carat gold (10gm) Silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 1,27,450 Rs. 1,39,030 Rs. 1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000 Mumbai Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs. 1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000 Kolkata Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs. 1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000