Gold and Silver rates today, 25 Oct in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

The gold rates today in Hyderabad stable on 25 October, 2026. Going by the gold prices today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.

While in Visakhapatnam, the gold prices have been same as that of Hyderabad with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.

The gold rate in Vijayawada are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.

The gold rate in Karimnagar are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.

The gold rate in Warangal are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.

While the Silver rate today at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

City 22-carat gold 10gm 24 carat gold 10gm 18-carat 10gm Silver 1kg Hyderabad Rs. 1,30,700 Rs. 1,42,480 Rs. 1,06,860. Rs. 2,20,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 1,30,700 Rs. 1,42,580 Rs. 1,06,960. Rs. 2,20,000 Vijayawada Rs. 1,30,700 Rs. 1,42,580 Rs. 1,06,960. Rs. 2,20,000 Karimnagar Rs. 1,30,700 Rs. 1,42,580 Rs. 1,06,960. Rs. 2,20,000 Warangal Rs. 1,30,700 Rs. 1,42,580 Rs. 1,06,960 Rs. 1,06,860



