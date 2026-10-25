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Gold and Silver rates today, 25 Oct in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
In Short
Today's 18, 22 & 24 carat gold prices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, 24k gold at Rs 14,258/g, 22k gold at Rs 13,070/g, 18k gold at Rs 10,696/g.
The gold rates today in Hyderabad stable on 25 October, 2026. Going by the gold prices today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.
While in Visakhapatnam, the gold prices have been same as that of Hyderabad with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.
The gold rate in Vijayawada are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.
The gold rate in Karimnagar are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.
The gold rate in Warangal are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960.
While the Silver rate today at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22-carat gold 10gm
24 carat gold 10gm
18-carat 10gm
Silver 1kg
Hyderabad
Rs. 1,30,700
Rs. 1,42,480
Rs. 1,06,860.
Rs. 2,20,000
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 1,30,700
Rs. 1,42,580
Rs. 1,06,960.
Rs. 2,20,000
Vijayawada
Rs. 1,30,700
Rs. 1,42,580
Rs. 1,06,960.
Rs. 2,20,000
Karimnagar
Rs. 1,30,700
Rs. 1,42,580
Rs. 1,06,960.
Rs. 2,20,000
Warangal
Rs. 1,30,700
Rs. 1,42,580
Rs. 1,06,960
Rs. 1,06,860
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