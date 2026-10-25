Five-day fishing ban from today as Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain

Chennai: Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea for five days from Sunday following a warning about a possible cyclonic storm developing over the Bay of Bengal, while heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast across several parts of Tamil Nadu.

The restriction will remain in force until October 29. The Chennai weather department’s forecast indicates that rainfall will be widespread initially, with conditions expected to improve over much of the state towards the end of the period.

According to an earlier weather bulletin, a low-pressure area that lay over the Comorin region and adjoining southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 22 was positioned over the southeast Arabian Sea and neighbouring Lakshadweep region at 8.30 a.m. on October 23. The bulletin also referred to an atmospheric circulation extending from the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region towards the northern Tamil Nadu coast through Kerala, at approximately 1.5 kilometres above sea level.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchirappalli districts during the initial phase of the forecast.

Several other interior and coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, could also receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Similar conditions are forecast for Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Monday, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai districts, along with thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated places in several districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai.

Puducherry and Karaikal could experience similar weather. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rainfall at some places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Rainfall is expected to ease on October 27, with isolated light to moderate showers likely in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated light rain is forecast. On October 28 and 29, isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely over the state's southern coastal districts. Generally, dry weather is expected across the remaining parts of the state and in Puducherry also during these two days.