Telangana to receive rains from 28-30 Oct amid deep depression

The Meteorological Department has released a warning for the Telugu states, owing to the formation of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The weather experts have stated that the system would further develop and even become a severe cyclonic storm. Keeping in view of all this, it has been forecasted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would be seen in Telangana. Since the worst effects of the storm are expected from October 28th to 30th, the Meteorological Department has issued disaster management warnings for some of the districts in the state.

The Meteorological Department's warnings have revealed that a ‘Red Alert’ has been issued for the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam, since they are expected to witness critical situations. Due to the extremely heavy rainfall, the low-lying areas could be affected due to waterlogging. Further, an ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Siddipet, since heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas. An ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for the rest of the districts in the state.