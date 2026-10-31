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Two engineering students electrocuted in Moinabad
In Short
Two engineering students died after touching electric wires installed to deter wild boars in agricultural fields near Peddamangalaram, in Moinabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district.
Two engineering students died after touching electric wires installed to deter wild boars in agricultural fields near Peddamangalaram, in Moinabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district.
The victims were identified as Mokshacharan, 20, from Upparpally in the Rajendranagar circle, and Yashwanth, 20, from Balkampet. Both were third-year students at KG Reddy College in Chilkur.
Inspector Mallikarjuna Reddy said the students were drinking alcohol in the fields at about 2am when a police patrol vehicle arrived. They ran through the fields to avoid the patrol and came into contact with the wires, which had been installed to protect crops, and were electrocuted.
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