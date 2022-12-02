  • Menu
Gold and silver rates today hike in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 02 December 2022

Gold rates today
Gold rates today 

Highlights

Gold rates today, 02 December 2022: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,330

Gold rates today, 02 December 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 48,900 with a hike of Rs. 200 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 53,330 with a hike of Rs. 200. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 49,550 with a hike of Rs. 190 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 54,050 with a hike of Rs. 200.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,750 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,180. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 48,750 and Rs. 53,180 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 64,000 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 69,800. The Gold rates have increased in the last week ahead of wedding season.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 48,900 Rs. 53,330 Rs. 64,000
ChennaiRs. 49,550 Rs. 54,050 Rs. 69,800
KolkataRs. 48,750 Rs. 53,180 Rs. 64,000
MumbaiRs. 48,750 Rs. 53,180 Rs. 64,000
