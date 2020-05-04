Gold and silver rates today rises by Rs. 10 in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 4 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 4 May 2020: Gold rates across the country have seen a sharp rise on Monday. Gold rates, which have seen a fall till Friday have edged higher on Saturday and continued till Monday. While the silver rates have also gone up sharply with a minimum price of Rs.10 to Rs. 42,210. In India, physical trading in gold remained suspended due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the centre amid coronavirus outbreak. Despite a slight increase for last three days, the gold rates have seen a downtrend from last month.

Going by the gold rates at four major centres in the country, the gold and silver rates have rose sharply in Bangalore with a price of Rs. 10 per ten gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat gold taking the rate to Rs. 43,610 and Rs. 46,510 respectively, which indicates the .023 percent hike in MCX gold futures. The gold rate at the neighbouring Hyderabad markets also followed the same trend as that of Bangalore with same amount of hike of Rs. 10 taking the rates to Rs. 43,610 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and Rs. 46,410 per ten gram of 24 carat gold.

Gold rates in Kerala have also surged by a minute part with Rs. 10. With this the gold rates have traded at Rs. 42,110 for 22 carat gold and Rs. 45,810 for 24 carat gold respectively.

Coming to the coastal city Visakhapatnam, same trends followed as that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with an increase of Rs. 10. The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold has stood at Rs. 43,610 and the good rate of 24 carat stands at Rs. 46,410.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,610 Rs. 46,510 Rs.41,210 Hyderabad Rs. 43,610 Rs. 46,410 Rs.41,210 Kerala Rs. 42,110 Rs. 45,810 Rs.41,210 Vizag Rs. 43,610 Rs. 46,410 Rs.41,210



