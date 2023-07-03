Gold falls Rs 100; silver climbs Rs 120

New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 100 to Rs 59,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 59,250 per 10 grams. Silver, however, climbed Rs 120 to Rs 71,200 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,150/10 grams, down by Rs 100 per 10 grams, as the strength in the rupee on the expectation of the dollar inflows also weighed on the domestic gold prices," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said. In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,915 per ounce while silver was up at USD 22.83 per ounce.