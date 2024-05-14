  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Unveiling OpenAI's GPT-4o: Exploring Its Multimodal Capabilities

Unveiling OpenAIs GPT-4o: Exploring Its Multimodal Capabilities
x
Highlights

OpenAI debuts GPT-4o, a flagship model with advanced voice, text, and vision recognition, enhancing user interactions with human-like responses.

OpenAI's recent "Spring Updates" event showcased the latest advancements, featuring Mira Murati, the Chief Technical Officer, unveiling the company's newest flagship AI model, GPT-4o. This powerful model integrates voice, text, and image recognition, offering users an immersive experience akin to conversing with a human.

GPT-4o: An Overview

During the event, Murati introduced GPT-4o, emphasizing its "omni-model" capabilities, derived from GPT-4 but enhanced for speed and versatility. With GPT-4o, users gain access to advanced features such as real-time voice responses and emotive voices, providing a more engaging interaction.

GPT-4o - Functionality

GPT-4o's responsiveness marks a significant improvement, offering real-time voice responses and dynamic interaction modes. Demonstrations during the event showcased its ability to assist with math equations and provide detailed explanations for coding problems seamlessly. Moreover, GPT-4o's voice modulation capabilities enable emotive conversations, enhancing user engagement.

GPT-4o - Availability

OpenAI plans to roll out GPT-4o globally for ChatGPT Plus and Team users initially, with Enterprise users slated for future access. Free users will also receive limited features initially, with updates forthcoming. To broaden accessibility, GPT-4o will support 50 languages worldwide, catering to diverse user demographics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X