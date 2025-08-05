Live
- Zomato Delivery Boys Protest in Hyderabad Over Low Pay and No Insurance
- GitHub CEO: Embrace AI or Risk Irrelevance, Warns Software Developers
- Assam: ED raids against former IAS officer in DA case
- Narayana inspects works in Amaravati, says first phase will be completed in three years
- EPFO UAN Allotment Now Only via Aadhaar Face Authentication on UMANG App
- Kannada Actor Santosh Balaraj, Son of Politician Anekal Balaraj, Passes Away at 38
- Prime Minister Modi Set To Unveil Modern Kartavya Bhawan Complex In Central Vista
- Strategy discloses its Q2 2025 financial report, showing BTC users achieving revenue growth through Rich Miner.
- Tata AutoComp and Ichikoh to Form JV for Automotive Lighting in India
- Google Takes Aim at Apple’s AI Setback Ahead of Pixel 10 Launch
Gold futures fall on muted demand
Highlights
Gold prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 264 to Rs 1,00,940 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange,...
Gold prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 264 to Rs 1,00,940 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.
On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery depreciated Rs 264 or 0.26 per cent to Rs 1,00,940 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,861 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in yellow metal prices to weak global cues.
In the international markets, gold futures fell 0.11 per cent to USD 3,369.98 per ounce in New York.
Next Story