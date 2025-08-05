Gold futures fall on muted demand

Gold prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 264 to Rs 1,00,940 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery depreciated Rs 264 or 0.26 per cent to Rs 1,00,940 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,861 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in yellow metal prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures fell 0.11 per cent to USD 3,369.98 per ounce in New York.