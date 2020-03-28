Gold price hiked by Rs 490, silver dropped by Rs 90 today in Hyderabad & Delhi

The gold and silver rates have recorded a mixed trend on Saturday (March 28). Today, the gold rate has improved, and there is no change in the price of silver at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has gone up to Rs 490 and reached Rs 45,300. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also hiked by Rs 510 and touched at Rs 41,770.

The cost of silver has dropped by Rs 90 per kg and priced at 41,410 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 45,300, and the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 41,770.

Even in the Delhi market, the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has strengthened by Rs 1,950 and tagged at Rs 45,200, In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 510 and marked at Rs 42,200. The cost of silver declined by Rs 90 per kg and priced at Rs 41,410.