Gold price reduced, silver remains stable in Hyderabad, on December 20

Hyderabad: The gold rates, which increased for the last some time has reduced on Friday (December 20). On the other side, there is no change in the price of silver.

With this, the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has dropped by Rs 40 and priced at Rs 39,580. Similarly, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 40 and tagged at Rs 36,280.

The rate of silver remains unchanged at Rs 46,850 per kg. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 39,580 and the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 36,280.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold came down by Rs 50 and marked at Rs 38,250. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also decreased by Rs 50 and touched at Rs 37,500. The cost of silver continues at Rs 46,850per kg.