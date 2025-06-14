Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Gold prices breach key Rs 1 lakh level to hit record high
Highlights
Mumbai: Gold prices significantly surged on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran boosted the safe-haven appeal of the yellow...
Mumbai: Gold prices significantly surged on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran boosted the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal.
Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit an all-time high by crossing the Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams mark for the first time ever. Gold's August contracts hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,00,403 per 10 grams, while the contracts with October expiry hit an all-time high of Rs 1,01,295 per 10 grams on the MCX.
Next Story