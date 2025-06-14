Gold prices breach key Rs 1 lakh level to hit record high

Mumbai: Gold prices significantly surged on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran boosted the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit an all-time high by crossing the Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams mark for the first time ever. Gold's August contracts hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,00,403 per 10 grams, while the contracts with October expiry hit an all-time high of Rs 1,01,295 per 10 grams on the MCX.