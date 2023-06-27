Gold prices remain flat; silver jumps Rs 300

New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 59,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.



However, silver jumped by Rs 300 to Rs 71,600 per kilogramme. "Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,350/10 gram unchanged from the previous close," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were down at USD 1,927 per ounce and USD 22.95 per ounce, respectively. Comex gold was trading at USD 1,927 per ounce, slightly down by USD 1 against its previous close as investors are looking for more cues on the macro front; US consumer confidence and new home sales data will be released later today, which could provide volatility in precious metals, Gandhi said