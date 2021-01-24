Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 24 January 2021

Gold rate today on 24 January 2021: Gold rates have fell on Sunday at all major cities On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 50,130. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,100 with a fall of Rs. 120 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,470 with a fall of Rs. 160. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,550 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 90 decrease and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,800 with a slash of Rs. 80.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,670 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,370 with a hike of Rs. 500 respectively. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,340 and Rs. 49,340 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a fall of Rs. 210.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,100 Rs. 52,470 Rs.66,800 Chennai Rs. 46,550 Rs. 50,800 Rs.71,350 Kolkata Rs. 48,670 Rs. 51,370 Rs.66,800 Mumbai Rs. 48,340 Rs. 49,340 Rs.66,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.