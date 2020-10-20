Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today on 20 October 2020

Gold rate today on 20 October: Gold rate in Indian domestic markets have hiked at all major cities except in Bangalore on Tuesday after a hike in prices in global markets. On MCX, the gold rate have been de tucreased by Rs. 1050 to Rs. 51,160. while the silver rate is hiked by Rs. 1040 to Rs. 62,750. Gold rate vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the yellow metal prices at different cities. Amid Coronavirus pandemic, the gold rate have remained choppy for the last two months trading low. However, with few countries announcing the coronavirus stimulus package, the gold rate gained the momentum.

Gold rate in Bangalore for ten gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 46,900 after a decrease of Rs. 960 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,160 with a fall of Rs. 1050. While the gold rate in Hyderabad was at Rs 47,090 with an increase of Rs. 280 per ten gram of 22-carat gold and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,730 with a fall of Rs. 670.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 90 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,150 with a hike of Rs. 90. While in Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the Hyderabad trends with Rs. 47,090 and Rs. 51,730 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,900 Rs. 51,160 Rs.62,750 Hyderabad Rs. 47,090 Rs. 51,730 Rs.62,750 Kerala Rs. 46,900 Rs. 51,150 Rs 62,750 Vizag Rs. 47,090 Rs. 51,730 Rs.62,750

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

As most of the country's economy was hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and the people and investors had believed that the investigation on gild is safe haven in the coming days. Despite there are speculations that the gold rates may go higher in third quarter of financial year but it is not exactly as there are various parameters that effect the prices.



How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.

What is the Gold rate at Tanishq?

Gold rates will be fluctuating on a daily basis and is difficult for a customer to get the idea of the exact price of gold. However, the Gold rates depends upon the location of the store and with the GST taxes. The best way to know the gold rates at the store itself but according to the Tanishq website, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,410 per ten gram 22-carat gold.