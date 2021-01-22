Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today surges on 22 January 2021

Gold rate today on 22 January 2021: The gold rates which have been on increasing in the recent past have continued to hike on Friday at all major cities in the the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,450 with a hike of Rs. 490. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore for ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs. 46,250 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,450 with a hike of Rs. 490. While the gold rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 46,250 per ten gram of 22-carat gold with a hike of Rs.450 and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,450 with a fall of Rs. 490.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,450. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 46,250 and Rs. 50,450 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.68,000 Hyderabad Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.72,500 Kerala Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.67,700 Vizag Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.72,500





Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in a fall in the price for the last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.