Live
- Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
- BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers
- Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns
- BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress
- Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan arrested
- 100 people killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months
- AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
- Wanaparthy: Niranjan Teach a lesson to anti-farmer Congress
- MLA Nomula Bhagat distributes podu pattas to tribals
- Senthil Balaji case : ED cannot seek police custody beyond 15 days, Kapil Sibal tells HC
Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable check the rates on July 12, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 12, have witnessed a stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,450. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,410.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 77,100 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 300.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.