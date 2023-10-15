Live
Just In
Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 15, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on October 15, 2023 have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,440.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
The gold and silver rates, which have seen a consistent fall in the last week hiked.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.