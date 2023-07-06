Live
Gold rate in Hyderabad today surged, check the rates on July 6, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 6 have witnessed a surge. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,250 with a hike of Rs. 100. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,160 with a hike of Rs. 160
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.
In contrast, the gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
