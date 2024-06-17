Varun Sandesh’s ‘Nindha’ gains momentum ahead of release

Varun Sandesh is gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'Nindha', produced and directed by Rajesh Jagannadham under The Fervent Indie Productions banner. Scheduled to hit screens on June 21st, the film is generating significant buzz after its pre-release event, graced by actor Nikhil Siddharth as the chief guest.

During the event, Nikhil Siddharth urged audiences to support 'Nindha', drawing parallels to his own career-defining films like 'Swamy Ra Ra' and 'Karthikeya'. He expressed confidence that the movie would mark a milestone in Varun Sandesh's career, highlighting the production quality and the team's dedication.

Varun Sandesh, visibly emotional, shared his journey in the film industry since their days together in 'Happy Days'. He praised director Rajesh Jagannadham for his passion and confidence in crafting 'Nindha', a film he considers very close to his heart. He emphasized the collaborative effort of the entire team, predicting that 'Nindha' will resonate with all sections of the audience.

Director Rajesh Jagannadham expressed gratitude to his team and collaborators, acknowledging their support in bringing 'Nindha' to fruition. He praised Varun Sandesh for his commitment and predicted a strong comeback for the actor with this film.

The event also featured appreciative remarks from other cast members including VithikaSheru, Shreya Rani, Annie, and Q Madhu, who highlighted their experiences working on the film and urged audiences to watch and support 'Nindha'.

With Mythri Movie Makers distributing the film in the Nizam area, and with its multilingual release plans, 'Nindha' promises to be a significant offering in Varun Sandesh's career, poised for a theatrical debut laden with anticipation and hope.