Senior K'taka BJP leader dies of heart attack after protest against fuel price hike

Senior Karnataka BJP leader and former MLC, M.B. Bhanuprakash (69), passed away on Monday due to a heart attack after participating in a protest against the fuel price hike introduced by the Congress government in the state on Saturday.
Soon after the protest at the Gopi Circle in Shivamogga city, Bhanuprakash collapsed. Although he was rushed to a private hospital by the BJP workers, he was declared dead there.
The body has been sent to his native place, Muttur.
Bhanuprakash, a dedicated RSS worker, served as the state BJP Vice President.
Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said the sudden demise of Bhanuprakash, a Sangh loyalist who worked hard to strengthen the party in the state, has shocked him.
"Bhanuprakash worked for the BJP till his last breath. His demise has caused great loss to the party," Vijayendra said.