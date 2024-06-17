Live
‘OMG (O Manchi Ghost)’ trailer is a blend of comedy and supernatural thrills
The upcoming film "OMG (O Manchi Ghost)" starring Vennela Kishore and Nandita Swetha has captured attention with its intriguing promotional content. Directed by Shankar Marthand and produced by Dr.AbinikaInabathuni under Mark Set Networks, the movie promises a unique mix of comedy and supernatural elements.
The recently unveiled theatrical trailer sets the stage with a young couple venturing into a haunted house where a voiceover reveals the chilling tale of a girl haunting the premises, exacting revenge on those who enter. As four friends unwittingly find themselves in the same bungalow, the plot thickens with the discovery of not one, but two ghosts. The trailer tantalizes viewers with questions: Are these spirits benevolent or malevolent? What secrets does the house hold?
Director Shankar Marthand ensures "OMG" caters to diverse audience tastes, blending comedy, horror, and thrilling sequences seamlessly. Nandita Swetha shines in her spooky role, while Vennela Kishore guarantees rib-tickling moments throughout the film. The ensemble cast includes Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajath Raghav, and comedian Raghu Babu, enhancing the film's appeal.
Anup Rubens' musical score adds to the movie's atmosphere, promising an engaging cinematic experience. "OMG (O Manchi Ghost)" is scheduled for a grand release on June 21st, inviting audiences to enjoy a rollercoaster ride of laughs and spine-chilling thrills.