Afghans celebrate Eid al-Adha amid tight security

Kabul: The people of Afghanistan celebrated Eid al-Adha on Monday amid tight security and offered their Eid prayers in a peaceful environment as no security incident has been reported so far.
In Kabul, security personnel were deployed at entry gates of mosques and sensitive areas, Xinhua news agency reported.
Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said on Sunday that police personnel would spare no efforts to ensure security for the citizens throughout the country.
However, the people of the war-hit nation offered their prayers in the annual religious festival amid economic hardships.
The high rate of unemployment and poverty has drastically reduced the purchasing power of Afghan people, hindering their ability to shop as they desire for Eid al-Adha.