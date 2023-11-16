Live
- India will be 3rd largest economy by 2027: FM
- IT, banking, oil & gas stocks fuel market rally
- Kurnool: Drought, lack of works pushing people to migration
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 16, 2023
- Tirupati: Baby shower held to felicitate mothers-to-be
- Chittoor: Officials told to develop positive thinking
- Congress will win with overwhelming Majority: Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy
- TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima
- Nellore district: Rs 46.7 lakh given to 304 Girijan beneficiaries
- Shadnagar BRS candidate Anjaiah Yadav pledges for development
Just In
Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on November 16, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on November 16 ,2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,950 with a hike of Rs. 400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 61,040 with a hike of Rs. 440.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 77,700 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.