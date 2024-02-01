Live
- Guinness Book of World Records bid at TS HC
- Suspense continues on TDP Palasa ticket
- BJP faces leadership crisis in Telugu states
- Take steps to conserve wetlands in State: Konda Surekha
- TSRTC strongly condemns attacks on staff
- Prasar Bharati invites applications
- BJP demands extension of sarpanches’ tenure
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 01 February, 2024
- YSRCP considers woman candidate for Gajuwaka
- Balineni, Magunta eye Congress
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 01 February, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 01 February, 2024 have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,000 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 62,270.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.