Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 21, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 20 have been stable. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,750 with a hike of Rs. 100.
While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 82,0/400 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 400.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.