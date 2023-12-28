Live
- Reflections 2023: Gold prices at record highs
- Reflections 2023: Lulu Group commits Rs 3,500 cr investment in TS
- Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
- Reflections 2023: Year of oil production cuts
- Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
- Reflections 2023: Indian IT industry faces slowdown pangs in 2023
- Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
- Apple Resumes Sales of Apple Watches Following Temporary Ban Pause
- YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes
- Nellore: Buildings for strong room & counting centres inspected
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 28 December, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 28 December, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,500 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 63,820 with a hike of Rs. 110.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 80,700 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.