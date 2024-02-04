Live
- Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
- Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest
- Nitish retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs
- Court sends BJP MLA to 11-day police custody
- TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati
- Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs
- Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations
- Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event
- Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 04 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 04 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,100 with a fall of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,380 with a fall of Rs. 220
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS