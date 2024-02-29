Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 29 February, 2024

Live
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 29 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,590 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,830.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
