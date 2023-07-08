Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashed, check the rates on July 8, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 8: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,150 with a fall of Rs. 100, while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,070 with a fall of Rs. 90
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
