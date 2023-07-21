Live
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
- Compugra Software India plans to expand its operations, double its size in India and aims for INR 5.5 crore turnover
- Ambati Rambabu denies allegations on TTD's Srivani Trust
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 21, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam Surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 21: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,750 with a hike of Rs. 100.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 82,400 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 400.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS