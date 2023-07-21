Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 21, 2023

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 21: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,750 with a hike of Rs. 100.

In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 82,400 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 400.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.