Live
- AP’s behaviour led to loss of rights of AP, TS on dam: Gutha
- Villagers urge police to solve pig menace
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 03 December, 2023
- India’s economic journey has been a chequered one since October 2011
- KPDCL to frame criminal charges against consumers
- KIMS Saveera staff saves woman with tracheal stenosis
- A Brutal Attack On Manipur Residents Shakes The Community
- No breakthrough, massive search on
- KRMB to hold a meeting on Dec 4 to decide on release of water to AP
- Farmers need not worry for irrigation water: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 03 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 03 December: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,450 with a hike of Rs. 800 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,760 with a hike of Rs. 810.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 83,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS