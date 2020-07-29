Gold and silver prices today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam 29 July 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 29 July 2020: Gold and silver prices have been on hike for the last eight days at all major cities in India. As the wedding season of sravana masam has arrived, the gold enterpreneur has the prices. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 520 to Rs. 54,050 while the silver also surged by Rs. 1300 to Rs. 66,000 on Wednesday. While going by what the MCX is, it nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 480 to Rs. 49,550 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 520 to 54,050 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 590 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 50,370 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 54,940 with a hike of Rs. 640. The gold prices in Kerala increased by Rs. 750 to Rs. 49,000 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 53,450 with a hike of Rs. 900.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 50,370 and Rs. 54,940 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 590 and Rs. 640.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 49,550 Rs. 54,050 Rs.66,000 Hyderabad Rs. 50,370 Rs. 54,940 Rs.66,000 Kerala Rs. 49,000 Rs. 53,450 Rs.66,000 Vizag Rs. 50,370 Rs. 54,940 Rs.66,000



