Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 17 May 2021

Gold rate today on 17 May 2021: Gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,210 with a hike of Rs 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,210 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,210 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,320 with a hike of Rs. 10.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,110 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,920 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 45,070 and Rs. 46,070 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,210 Rs. 50,210 Rs.71,000 Chennai Rs. 45,210 Rs. 49,320 Rs.76,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,110 Rs. 49,920 Rs.71,000 Mumbai Rs. 45,070 Rs. 46,070 Rs.71,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.