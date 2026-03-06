DCM D.K. Shivakumar Assures Meeting with CM to Resolve Contractors’ Pending Bill Issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday assured that a meeting between contractors and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be arranged soon to address the issue of pending bills. He said that he, along with Minister Satish Jarkiholi, will facilitate the meeting during the ongoing Assembly session to find a solution to the contractors’ concerns.

Shivakumar was speaking to members of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association who were staging a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru demanding the release of their pending payments.

He acknowledged the contribution of contractors to the development of the state and said the government is aware of their difficulties. “Contractors are not only working for their livelihood but are also contributing to the growth of the state. We are aware that you supported our government, and it is not our intention to deny your payments,” he said.

Referring to the association president Manjunath, Shivakumar remarked that he has been closely following his statements in the media and suggested that contractors should be given representation in the Legislative Council, similar to the representation given to teachers, graduates and other sectors. “If contractors get representation in the Legislative Council, many of your issues can be addressed more effectively. We need to find a way for this,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that a significant amount of payments is pending across various departments. “In my department alone, around ₹13,000 crore is pending, while Minister Bhosaraju’s department has about ₹3,000 crore in pending bills. Overall, nearly ₹37,000 crore is pending for contractors,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that he had warned contractors even before the elections not to take up projects without ensuring that sufficient funds were available. “During the previous BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, works were awarded regardless of whether funds were available or not. As a result, contractors have now taken up projects and the burden has come upon us,” he said.

He suggested that the government may have to explore financial options such as issuing bonds worth nearly ₹50,000 crore or other mechanisms to clear the backlog of payments.

Shivakumar also said that the Congress government is spending nearly ₹52,000 crore annually on its guarantee schemes aimed at supporting people affected by rising prices. Despite this, the government has managed to present a balanced budget, he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Shivakumar questioned the opposition’s criticism of the state budget and asked what Karnataka had received in the Union Budget. “The BJP leaders carried empty vessels yesterday to protest, but what did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman give Karnataka in the Union Budget? Even after announcing ₹5,300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, has the Centre actually released the funds?” he asked.

He further said that the Centre has not provided adequate support for Bengaluru’s development. “Whether they support us or not, we must fulfil our responsibility towards the state,” he said.

Appealing to the contractors, Shivakumar urged them to avoid making statements in the media and instead discuss the issue directly with the government. “Media statements may become a day’s news but will not solve the problem. Come and discuss with us. We will explore ways to arrange funds and resolve your issues. We are with you,” he assured.

Shivakumar was joined by Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Bhosaraju, who also met the protesting contractors and assured them of the government’s support in resolving their grievances.