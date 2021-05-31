Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 31 May 2021

Gold rate today on 31 May 2021: Gold rate today continue to surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,760 with Rs. 10 hike and that 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,760 with Rs 10 hike. The gold rate in Chennai is at Rs 46,120 per ten gram of 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,310 with Rs. 10 hike.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,170 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,750 with a hike of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 46,590 and Rs. 47,590 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 10.

Silver rate have been at Rs 71,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi and in Chennai the price at Rs. 76,200

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,760 Rs. 50,760 Rs.71,600 Chennai Rs. 46,120 Rs. 50,310 Rs.76,200 Kolkata Rs. 48,170 Rs. 50,750 Rs.71,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,590 Rs. 47,590 Rs.71,600

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.