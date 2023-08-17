Live
Just In
Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 17 August, 2023
Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable.
Gold rates in Bangalore on 17 August, 2023: Gold rates in Bangalore today remains stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,450 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,400 with a fall of Rs. 110.
While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 76,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.