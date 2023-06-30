Gold rates in Bangalore today slash, check the rates on June 30

Gold rates in Bangalore on June 30: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 53,850 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 58,750 with a fall of Rs. 210



While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 75,300 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 400.

Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.