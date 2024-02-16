Live
- Girls should be helped to study
- Natural Remedies to Brighten Dark Underarms
- Rajamahendravaram: DIG cautions staff on poll-related clashes
- IT dept freezes bank accounts of Congress party ahead of polls
- Telangana: Police makes extensive arrangements for Medaram Jatara
- Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini 1.5: 5 Key Highlights the Latest LLM
- SC strikes down electoral bonds scheme
- Telangana has non-budgetary debt of Rs 7.11L cr
- Govt has earmarked Rs 1000 cr for Dalit Bandhu
- Adimulapu Suresh to organise meeting with Singarayakonda Mandal YSRCP workers
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 16 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 16 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,040 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,210
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS