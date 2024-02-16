Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 16 February, 2024

Gold rates in Delhi on 16 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,040 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,210

The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,600 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.