Live
- Fire Breaks Out at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Bengaluru; Car Catches Fire Near Belagavi
- PM Modi to Visit the US in February for Talks with President Trump
- 12,700 km roads have been mended so far: Min
- Haryana draining industrial waste into Yamuna, claims Atishi
- Delhi's air quality dips to poor category
- BJP's Karnail is richest candidate worth Rs. 259 crore
- Row over open air public gym in SKCG
- Radicalism on rise under AAP-ruled Punjab: Congress
- SC to consider admission of Rohingya children in MCD schools
- Devotees hail Yogi’s Kumbh arrangements
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 28 January, 2025
Gold rates in Delhi today slashed
The gold rates in Delhi on 28 January, 2025 slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 75,250 with a fall of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 82,080 with a fall of Rs. 320.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 96,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.