Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on June 16

Gold rates in Delhi on June 16: Gold rates in Delhi on Friday slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,850 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold also seen a fall of Rs. 380 and is trading at Rs. 59,820.



While the silver rate in the the capital city is at Rs. 73,100 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 900.



Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.